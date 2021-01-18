2021 is lined up to be a big year for Saweetie. With her Pretty B*tch Music album on the horizon, Saweetie visited Greg Street at V-103 and discussed how a major issue in the Bay Area music industry is the representation and not the actual talent.

“The issue isn’t the artist; the issue is the representation,” Saweetie said. “If we had had better managers, better representatives out there. Uplifting the creators and the rappers and the singers out there the Bay Area would get a lot more attention…my goal is to eventually go back and bring up the younger generation.”

Saweetie also spoke about the desire to work with Cardi B,creating a song from the start with her boo Quavo and reavels the album is set to arrive this spring.

