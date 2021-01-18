Tyler Perry will be honored at the 2021 Oscars for his humanitarian efforts beyond Hollywood.

The 51-year-old is the recipient of the 2021 Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. “Tyler’s cultural influence extends far beyond his work as a filmmaker,” Academy President David Rubin said in a statement to Variety. “He has quietly and steadily focused on humanitarian and social justice causes from the beginning of his career, caring for people who are most often ignored.”

The Oscars have honored Angelina Jolie, Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones, Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, and Frank Sinatra in the past.

Tyler Perry will share the honor with the Motion Picture Television Fund.

“The work of the MPTF is more vital than ever, and the organization has gone above and beyond to help our community,” Rubin continued. “The sheer number of individuals and families—from every corner of our industry’s workforce—aided during the pandemic and over the last 100 years is nothing short of extraordinary.”