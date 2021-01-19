Even though Young Buck has denied being involved with a transgender woman in any way, allegations from different transgender women continue to pop up and 50 Cent is there for all of the shits and giggles.

On a YouTube talk show, Unwine With Tasha K, the show’s host reveals the identity and some of the messages shared between another transgender woman and the former G-Unit member.

“There are actual messages, if you care, between Buck and [an alleged accuser] @crackbadazz with him asking, ‘Where you at?’ and he about to tear that a**hole up, ‘I’m about to come and put this d*** in yo a**,” the host said.

Advertisement

The host continued to question Young Buck’s version of the story, saying, “But you know, I knew Buck was full of s*** when he called me and said, ‘I didn’t even know it was a man.’ So you walked into a room high, pulled down your pants, and let anybody just suck your d*** without checking to see who it was? And then when she got the camera, he talking about, ‘I looked back, saw the camera, and got the f*** up out of there.’ You said you didn’t even know if it was a camera there. You didn’t even know that. Listen, too many trans women have came out to out his a**. At this point, this man is bisexual…I’ve been talking to @crackbadazz for years and [her] story has not changed at all.”

50’s take on the continuing rumors?