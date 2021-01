Prayers for D12’s Bizarre who is recovering in the hospital after suffering a mini-stroke. The rapper’s manager hit Instagram to detail the transient ischemic attack Bizzare suffered.

“Morning.. this bizarre manager just giving u guys a update,” he captioned a photo. “Bizarre doing much better he had TIA.. just want to let all fans and family to know he live y’all and he’ll be back soon dumpster juice 2021.”

In the photo, Bizarre can be seen on a hospital bed recovering.

