At this point, we all know Drake is a titan, can even lay claim to a spot in the top all-time rappers. On Monday, Drake was acknowledged as the first artist in history to hit 50 billion streams on Spotify.

Some of those streams came alongside Future, who hit Twitter and made sure to highlight the efforts of his frequent collaborator. “50 billion streams SHEESH congrats to THE BOY,” Future wrote, throwing in an owl emoji.

50 billion streams SHEESH congrats to THE BOY 🦉 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) January 18, 2021

The last effort from the duo of Future and Drake was “Life is Good,” dropping in January 2020 and to date closing in on diamond certification.

Drake revealed to fans back in 2020 that he would release his forthcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, to fans in January 2021, however, there is currently no update of a date. Recently Drake was spotted in the studio, presumably putting the finishing touches on the effort.