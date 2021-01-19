While people await Ashanti and Keyshia Cole to go hit for hit in their upcoming Verzuz battle, many are left to speculate just how much bigger the platform can get. Timbaland’s manager, Gary Marella, however, alluded to a potential matchup that will surely be entertaining, but one that nobody asked for.

Marella apparently said during a Clubhouse chat that a Travis Scott and Future Versus is in the works and will happen sometime in the near future. No pun intended.

Timbaland's manager says they're working on a Travis Scott & Future Verzuz battle pic.twitter.com/wsFK7Ez3Yd — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) January 18, 2021

While many people are saying that this is not a matchup they are asking for, people are also saying how Future would annihilate Travis Scott. Fans of the artists are noting that even though Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the world, his catalog can’t compare to Futures. They are saying that a better matchup might be between Future and Young Thug.

Travis Scott will get fucking annihilated in a Verzuz against Future. Please don’t — IDidIt (@YourMusicWhore) January 19, 2021

I can’t take you serious if you really think Travis Scott is better the Future and he would win in a Verzuz battle with Future — Omar little (@_ManLikeAJ) January 19, 2021

Future going 73-9 if he does a verzuz with a Travis Scott… — MAMA. 💡 (@Mamadeezy4) January 19, 2021