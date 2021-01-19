Drake’s highly-anticipated Certified Lover Boy album can be released any day now. The musical effort was supposed to drop last year in 2020. However, since it’s been rumored, announced, teased, and more, there is still no clear sign of it actually dropping. With less than two weeks left in January and the last possible drop date expiring, fans are wondering if Drizzy will delay the album again!

The album is said to drop on January 29th. Furthermore, the 29th is the last possible date Drake could release the album on a standard Friday release schedule. The date is in alignment with the suggested time frame producer Cardo, who co-produced “Laugh Now Cry Later,” gave earlier this month via Twitter.

Cardo also made a tweet that alluded to the CLB album should drop on dates similar to Drake’s older ones. Cardo’s tweet has been since-deleted. However, that tweet gave enough information for fans to take and run with.

CardoGotWings tweeted and deleted this earlier, do you think CLB could be coming the 29th?



It’d also align with the same dates as Views & Scorpion, dropping on the 29th of the month 🦉 pic.twitter.com/xxgfh9CKWq — On Thin Ice (@OnnThinIce) January 5, 2021

The reason for the delay of Drake’s sixth studio album is unclear. Plausible reasons have been considered to explain the delay, like the impact of COVID-19. Moreover, there’s a possibility that the delay could be from the rapper’s knee surgery towards the end of last year.

Nonetheless, the wait continues and hopefully, it will be worthwhile.