Jazmine Sullivan is back like she never left.

Fresh off the release of her Heaux Tales EP featuring H.E.R., Ari Lennox, and Anderson .Paak, she virtually sat down with Joe Budden.

The singer explained why she took a hiatus. “So I had a horrible relationship that resulted in domestic abuse at the time.”

Sullivan’s third studio album, Reality Show, was released in 2015 and she planned to take a break after touring for the album. But the break was longer than expected.

“But I experienced my own point in time where I was kinda just wilding a little bit and I didn’t know at the time why I was doing those things. But, you know when I had some time to process I’m like ‘Oh I was still healing from that relationship’ that kinda like threw me for a loop.”

She added, “Some things happened in it that I never thought that I would experience. I let some things happen that I never thought I would, and I kinda became a different person. And sometimes you think you’ve healed and you haven’t. And like you’re going about your life and situations come up and you start kinda acting out things from the past that you didn’t even know were still there.”

Jazmine Sullivan says that her experience and healing inspired the beautiful body of work that we’re listening to. “After the aftermath of all of that stuff happening, I was just feeling some type of way about myself, and the decisions that I made and feeling like I needed to give myself some grace and realize that I had been through some things. I had some trauma that I wasn’t fully healed from and I’m okay, I may have done some things that I wasn’t proud of or acted certain ways that I wasn’t proud of, but I’m still good I’m still Jazmine, and that doesn’t make up the whole of me.”

Her main objective was to send a message to her female fans who may be in a similar situation. “And that’s what I want females to know is that, certain parts of your life that may not be cookie cutter, or may not be the best, doesn’t make up the sum of you. Give yourself some grace, and give the women around you grace.”