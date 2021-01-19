Remember when some guy saw Lil Uzi at the mall and asked the rapper to pay for his tuition? That guy was Raheel Ahmad, a 20-year-old political science student at Temple University.

It was at the King of Prussia mall outside Philadelphia when Ahmed saw the “XO Tour Llif3” artist walking through the mall with his entourage. Ahmad pulled out his phone and recorded while asking for Lil Uzi Vert, whose legal name is Symere Woods, to help pay his college tuition!

“Yo Uzi, can you pay for my college tuition?” Ahmad asked in earnest as the group walked by, the video shows. Ahmad continued, “Ninety grand — I go to Temple, bro,” causing Lil Uzi to stop and turn around. With no hesitation, the rapper replied with, “Ninety grand? I could pay for that.” However, the offer to pay the tuition came with a stipulation. Uzi follows his agreement by saying, “make sure you show me all of your transcripts, everything,” he said. “Show me all your papers and everything, and you can get $90,000 from me.”

Advertisement

Since then the encounter may have been forgotten. However, RapTV was able to catch up with Ahmed for his graduating year. They interviewed him about the once-in-a-lifetime experience and Ahmed expanded on his conversations with Uzi. Furthermore, RapTV also asks Ahmed the question we all want to know; Did Lil Uzi actually pay the student’s college tuition? The answer to that is given to RapTV from Ahmed where he says,

“Ok so as of right now it’s in the process. I’m not allowed to specifically say anything, but I know when I graduate it’s going to be paid. Roc Nation has put down $20k. When I met him the second time he told me Roc Nation has already put down $20k.”

In an interview after posting the viral video, Ahmed acknowledged how “life can change in seconds.” He closes out with inspiring words, “It’s all a matter of mental toughness and focus. You got to just be confident in what you want to do.”