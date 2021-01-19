Even though Snoop Dogg has publicly criticized Donald Trump during his entire term in office, the Doggfather is making a last day, ditch effort with a couple of activists to lobby for Trump to pardon Death Row Records co-founder, Michael “Harry-O” Harris before he leaves office.

Criminal justice reform advocate Alice Johnson, who is working with Snoop and had her own life sentence commuted by President Trump, says, “The president knows about it. I’ve spoken with Ivanka [Trump] and I’ve spoken with Jared [Kushner], and I’ve been told that President Trump is aware of the case and has been reviewing it. I’ve spoken to [White House chief of staff] Mark Meadows about it, and he said he’d take a look at it. The president knows how much this case means to me… In reviewing Michael Harris’ case, his story, and what he’s gone through, this is such an unfair case…He should have been home a decade ago. I really felt for this man. I am very hopeful that he will be home before the end of the Trump administration.”

Weldon Angelos, a music producer who was pardoned by Trump last month, says Snoop made Harry-O’s release a possibility when Snoop contacted him after Christmas in an attempt to get Harris’ sentence commuted.

“Snoop brought this case to me, and I brought Alice Johnson on board to help it with me, and she brought it to the West Wing,” said Angelos. “In the past, the president has given her the ability to select cases. And she doesn’t get [clemency for] all of them…But with Mr. Harris, she is not taking no for an answer.”

Harry-O is doing federal and state time for his connection to an 11-state drug trafficking ring with ties to a Colombian cartel. His current, projected release isn’t until 2028.