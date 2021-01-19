The Baltimore Ravens are set to part ways with running back Mark Ingram. The back led the Ravens alongside Lamar Jackson during the quarterback’s MVP campaign and was the vocalizer of the “Big Truss” movement.

ESPN details by releasing Ingram the Ravens will save $5 million, while also highlighting that Ingram declined this season after a pro bowl campaign. During the season and playoff run, the Ravens backfield was led by rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

“I love the real ones in flock nation that supported me and showed luv! My blood brothers, whats understood Ain gotta be explained,” Ingram wrote on Twitter. “Best is still ahead, cant wait! Watch God work. #GodWins #BigTrussForever.”

Last season, Ingram recorded 1,018 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in his first season with the Ravens.