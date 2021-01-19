For some reason, being compared to Ben Simmons is a bad thing. Chris Brown blasted a fan page for making the comparison between the careers of him and the Philadelphia 76ers star and now has support in Tank.

“Y’all pussy ass n***as gone stop playing wit me like I ain’t better than any n***as u can possible think of… BASKETBALL A TEAM sport,” he said. “You fuck ass lil n***as better watch sport center because you’ll lose count watching my paper.”

Chris Brown got compared to Ben Simmons and went off 😳 pic.twitter.com/a5QAbx1q2n — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 18, 2021

A hit maker in his own right, Tank chimed in with his opinion on the matter, citing that Brown is a legend and should be treated as such.

“Sometimes people fall out of love with greatness because they get so used to it. Having hit records EVERY year is a progression that MOST have not achieved! What you fail to realize is that CHRIS BROWN IS THE PROGRESSION,” Tank wrote. “He’s who they all want to be and be like.”

