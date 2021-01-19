The Game wrapped up his career in 2019 with the release of his album Born 2 Rap, but could he now be on the comeback?

The Game’s manager, Wack 100, has hinted at the release of a new album in the future.

“Do I personally think he’s going to retire? I think not. I don’t think he knows how to,” Wack 100 said, according to Def Pen. “You know he’s got something for the people because he just felt like they needed it. It’s 30 Game joints–it’s kinda going to be like a Game playlist type set up. We’re calling it 30 for 30.”

Wack 100 also notes that The Game is looking to get into film.

“I know we’re about to start getting off into film, I know he’s definitely looking to manage and sign some artists, but Game has the passion for music, he has a studio at his home,” Wack added.

In the meantime, if you need to find The Game, hop on Clubhouse. He has become a favorite on the popular app.