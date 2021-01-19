After speculation on if Lil Wayne would be one of President Trump’s term ending pardons, a new report confirms he will.

In the late days of the 2020 presidential campaign trail, Weezy F Baby shared a tweet stating that he had a meeting with the president and endorsed his platinum plan. Now, that decision appears to be paying off well.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Bloomberg reports The White House has already prepared documents to pardon Lil Wayne after he pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge, prior to the pardon Wayne was facing 10-years behind bars.

The pardon for Lil Wayne is in the works but according to the publication, efforts to give a pass to himself, family members, or aides will not happen. The list of pardons is expected to be announced on Tuesday.