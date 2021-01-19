After speculation on if Lil Wayne would be one of President Trump’s term ending pardons, a new report confirms he will.
In the late days of the 2020 presidential campaign trail, Weezy F Baby shared a tweet stating that he had a meeting with the president and endorsed his platinum plan. Now, that decision appears to be paying off well.
Bloomberg reports The White House has already prepared documents to pardon Lil Wayne after he pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge, prior to the pardon Wayne was facing 10-years behind bars.
Advertisement
The pardon for Lil Wayne is in the works but according to the publication, efforts to give a pass to himself, family members, or aides will not happen. The list of pardons is expected to be announced on Tuesday.