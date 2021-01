if you’re a fan of the 1993 cult classic film Menace II Society, then “Caine” aka Tyrin Turner may just have the deal of a lifetime for you.

Turner, who in the movie, carjacked the 1992 Foxbody Ford Mustang 5.0 from its unsuspecting owner in a drive-thru, put the auto up for auction and made the offer public for anyone who could afford it. Turner also agreed to autograph the car for its new, proud owner.