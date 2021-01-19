This past weekend, producer Jahade Chancey was killed in his Staten Island recording studio and police and searching for his killers.

A doorbell camera at the Demonlow Studios, which had just opened in August, shows two armed men approaching the door and ringing the bell. When Chancey opened the door, the men opened fire, then fled the scene.

Chancey was hit by gunfire several times in the back in the shooting. He was transported to Staten Island University Hospital where he succumbed from his injuries.

“They took away a beautiful child,” said Lashon Stockton, Chancey’s mother. “No children, never been in jail, I don’t think he ever had a fight. He had no beef with anybody. His friends are great, so I know it wasn’t a setup.”

The suspects police are looking for are described as 5-feet-8, 150 pounds, with a tattoo under his eye and dreadlocks, while the other is described as 6 feet and wearing black sweatpants and a dark jacket.