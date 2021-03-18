Even though it was reported just yesterday that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was hit with a single sexual assault lawsuit, ESPN is now reporting that Watson is being accused by six different women of sexual assault, according to the attorney representing three of the women, Tony Buzbee.

This is the third accusation of sexual assault thrown at Watson, with another female masseuse alleging that the star quarterback forced her to perform oral sex on him last December. Earlier this week, two other women claimed that Watson exposed himself to them and touched them with his penis. According to Buzbee, there is a total of six cases against the QB with these three women.

The most recent and most damaging lawsuit is where the victim alleges that Watson DM’d her on IG for a massage appointment on December 28th of last year, where she alleges that Watson forcefully pushed her hand down to his genitals making her feel “intimidated and threatened.” The suit also claims that Watson told the masseuse that he could “help, or hurt, her career” before forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

Advertisement

Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, claimed that “the allegations are really inconsistent with the kind of person he is.” The NFL has declined to comment, but the Texans offered a statement, saying, “We became aware of a civil lawsuit involving Deshaun Watson through a social media post last night. This is the first time we heard of the matter, and we hope to learn more soon. We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident.”