It is safe to safe that Hoodie Szn was A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s most coveted project to date. The Highbridge, NY native dropped the project back in 2018 as his sophomore studio album. Hoodie Szn’s lead single was the Michael Jackson sampled, “Look Back At It.” The track went on to receive a certification of 4x platinum.

A Boogie’s ‘Hoodie SZN’ album is certified 2x platinum 💿💿 — HIP HOP FACTS (@DailyRapFacts) March 18, 2021

Today, A Boogie celebrates another certification. His sophomore project has now been certified double platinum. This comes after his debut album, The Bigger Artist was certified platinum in 2019. The 25-year-old artist took to Instagram to celebrate.

“Hoodie Szn is 2x Platinum now💿💿 My fans are the best thanks guyzaaas I really owe ya this next one 💯💯💯💯 A-BOOGIE VS ARTIST COMING RIGHT UP STAY READY”

Boogie gives a preview to his upcoming project, A Boogie Vs Artist. The project is set to drop this year. It will serve as a follow-up to his 2020 gold release, Artist 2.0.