Following the release of “Thanksgiving,” Benny the Butcher has released the full The Plugs I Met 2, entirely produced by Harry Fraud. The new release follows 2020’s Burden of Proof, which The Butcher reveals he recorded at the same time.

“I recorded both projects (Burden Of Proof & The Plugs I Met 2) at the same time, so it’s the same headspace; but a different energy. I recorded Burden Of Proof in Cali with Hit-Boy and The Plugs I Met 2 in Brooklyn with Harry and you can hear that influence” Benny explained.

“Plugs 2 is the story of a hustler who has realized success but understands how fragile it is. Lyrically, the album shows Benny reflecting on what he’s sacrificed to get here and what he’ll need to do to continue his rise to the top” Harry Fraud added. “With this project, we set out to transport the listener into a world that was lush, but still gritty, triumphant, but still emotional and sonically diverse across the board.”

The new release features 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, Jim Jones, French Montana, Rick Hyde & Chinx. The video for “Plug Talk” featuring 2 Chainz is available below with the new album.