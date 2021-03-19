Biggie’s crown was auctioned for almost $600,000 and fans have reason to believe that Beyonce and JAY-Z bought it.
Blue Ivy Carter made history last week winning her first-ever Grammy for “Brown Skin Girl” alongside her mother and WizKid.
Beyonce shared a reel following her record-breaking Grammy win as well as a photo of Blue sipping on a straw inside of her Grammy which broke the Internet but fans couldn’t help but notice the familiar crown on her head.
The B.I.G. crown was sold at Sotheby’s Auction House last September for $594,750. The head piece was famously worn by Biggie during his King of New York photoshoot.
It’s not confirmed if Blue is actually wearing Biggie’s crown but it’ll be a huge flex if she is.