Is Blue Ivy Rocking Biggie’s Crown That Was Auctioned For $600K?

Biggie’s crown was auctioned for almost $600,000 and fans have reason to believe that Beyonce and JAY-Z bought it.

Blue Ivy Carter made history last week winning her first-ever Grammy for “Brown Skin Girl” alongside her mother and WizKid.

Beyonce shared a reel following her record-breaking Grammy win as well as a photo of Blue sipping on a straw inside of her Grammy which broke the Internet but fans couldn’t help but notice the familiar crown on her head.

B.I.G 1997 Blue Ivy 2021 pic.twitter.com/bz8UGlLAFv — black excellence (@svartexcellence) March 18, 2021

The B.I.G. crown was sold at Sotheby’s Auction House last September for $594,750. The head piece was famously worn by Biggie during his King of New York photoshoot.

It’s not confirmed if Blue is actually wearing Biggie’s crown but it’ll be a huge flex if she is.



