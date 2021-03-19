Jamie Foxx has joined Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) and Exact Sciences for a new public service announcement to raise awareness about early detection and prevention and focuses on reaching underrepresented communities.

In 2020, nearly 148,000 Americans received a new diagnosis of colon or rectal cancer. Black people have the highest colorectal cancer rates of any ethnic group in the United States. They are 20% more likely to get colorectal cancer and 40% more likely to die from it than any other population. And research has shown that colorectal cancer screening rates are the lowest in Hispanic communities, with Black and Hispanic people typically being diagnosed at a later stage in the disease when it is more difficult to treat.

“Cancer affects everyone. I’ve lost good friends – young friends – to this deadly disease,” said Foxx. “We need to make sure that we are taking care of our bodies, paying attention to certain things, that you didn’t necessarily think about when you were younger. Medical issues come up and you may not know what’s at your disposal, so that is why I am proud to shine a light on the importance of getting screened for colon cancer early and bring awareness to the options that are available with this PSA campaign.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Jamie Foxx and our friends at Stand Up To Cancer to get more people thinking about their options for colorectal cancer screening,” said Kevin Conroy, chairman and CEO of Exact Sciences. “We remain committed to addressing the challenges we face in colorectal cancer screening and helping to save lives with education, awareness and cutting-edge research. Providing personalized outreach and making it easier to get people screened is vital, especially in minority communities.”

It’s beatable in 90% of cases when detected early, and lives can be saved by getting screened.

You can view the PSA below.