Three of the hottest of the new generation, Lil Tjay, Polo G and Fivio Foreign, have combined for their new track “Headshot.” The single is produced by TNT, Tahj Money, Dmac, Bordeaux and Non Native and set to arrive on Tjay’s forthcoming album.

“Headshot” follows the previous single “Calling My Phone” featuring 6LACK. The last track entered the Billboard Top 200 Song Consumption Chart at #1, along with making a splash at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

You can hear the new offering below.

