2021 will be the return of festivals and the Outside Lands Festival that was originally scheduled for August is now switched to Halloween Weekend.

The 2021 festival is headlined by Lizzo, Tame Impala, The Strokes, and Tyler, the Creator, for the three-day festival set to take over Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

Also on the bill for October 29-31 is J Balvin, Young Thug, Kehlani, 070 Shake, Rico Nasty, Nelly, Kaytranada, and more.

Advertisement

“We have been eagerly anticipating our return to Golden Gate Park for over a year now and although we have to wait a few months longer, we couldn’t be more excited to present an epic Halloween edition of Outside Lands,” said Allen Scott, President of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands. “The shift in dates allows us to work collectively to determine any new safety measures necessary to implement during the festival weekend. We ask fans to use this time before the festival to continue exercising common sense COVID safety practices and we look forward to being together again soon.”

Outside Lands promotes safety as the top priority and will continue to work with local and state officials for safety and security measures.

3-Day General Admission, VIP, Payment Plan, and Golden Gate Club passes are on sale now at www.SFOutsideLands.com. The Payment Plan 3-Day pass currently starts at $150 down with two additional payments.

For current ticket holders, your tickets will be honored for the October 2021 dates. For those unable to attend the new dates, refunds may be requested until April 17.