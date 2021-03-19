Grammy-winning hitmaker Sean Paul will be bringing his distinct voice, catchy rhythms, and dancehall and reggae vibes to live streaming platform Dreamstage, which will be his first show of the year. Sean Paul will perform on the beaches of Jamaica on Saturday, April 10 at 4:00pm EST.

The hi-def visual cirtual concert will bring Sean Paul and surprise guests tot he homes where fans can dance and enjoy the performance that will be laid against the backdrop of turquoise waters, expect music by his live band and DJ.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome international superstar, Sean Paul to the Dreamstage platform,” said Thomas Hesse, Dreamstage CEO. “Nothing brings us more joy than connecting people through live music and Sean’s incredible performance will be an escape to the beach that’s accessible to audiences worldwide. Let’s celebrate together at a time when celebration is more needed than ever.”

Sean Paul recently released his new album Live N Livin on March 12. It was the first of two albums Paul has planned for 2021, which includes 16 tracks featuring 21 of the biggest & best names in reggae and dancehall including greats like Buju Banton, Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley, Busy Signal, Mavado and the younger generation of artists Chi Ching Ching, Intence Skillibeng, Masicka and Govana.

Dreamstage tickets support artists to continue making the music you love. The live-streaming concerts are presented in HD and are available for video on demand 48-hours after the show. For more info and to purchase tickets, please visit: http://link.dreamstage.live/SeanPaul. Tickets retail for $14.99 for a single ticket through March 12, and increase to $19.99 for a single ticket until performance day. Commemorative poster and ticket bundle will be available online as well.