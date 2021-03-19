Words by: Sentwali Holder

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, the flagship franchise from Marvel Studios has recently been elevating what some would call secondary-ish characters into big name properties throughout their expansive television and film universes, respectively. This strategy is something that the two stars of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, are completely aware of.

“Just being able to introduce the audience to who Sam actually is,” Mackie told Shadow and Act recently on what he’s excited for the most about this new chapter in Sam Wilson. “For the other films and that I’ve been in and the other time in the MCU, it’s really been about him assisting it’s been about him providing information, But between him and Bucky. You really get to understand where they are and how they’re moving forward now, post blip. So I think it’s very important, uh, for every character to get their moment.”

As reported by Shadow and Act, they inquired into some fan theories that arose during WandaVision and how fans identified a bunch of easter eggs in a few of the episodes. Now some were in fact actual easter eggs, while others may just be super fans looking reading a tad too hard into the scenes as they played out beat by beat. It’s crazy how the actors have to actually manage fan expectations but they had some cool answers.

“I think the fans that the MCU has had over the past few years have been some of the most incredibly supportive, devoted fans out there,” said Stan. “I mean, it’s just unbelievable to see the outreach and how excited people are to want more of these characters. I mean, that’s one reason why we’re sitting here today…that we get this chance. I don’t think we can think about it as actors. I think we just go out there and try to honor these characters as best as we can. And then it’s sort of out of our hands. Everybody kind of takes it into their own hands and makes what they will have it And that’s OK. That’s, that’s all up to them. It’s jsust everybody relates to things differently.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Arrives on Disney+ tonight!