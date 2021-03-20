The 63rd Grammy award show happened earlier this week, but we’re still gushing over the iconic outfits from Sunday night. Not only did women steal the show with their style, but they took home awards and some broke records with their wins. From red carpet looks, to at home couture and live performances, Her Source has curated a list of our favorite looks of the night and the details you’re dying to know.

Chloe & Halle Bailey











Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information Even from the other side of the world, Chloe and Halle Bailey of the singing sister duo are in sync. The two wore custom designed silk organza Louis Vuitton dresses by Nicolas Ghesquiere, embroidered with glass beads to this year’s Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé





Not only did Queen Bey make history at the 63rd Grammys by breaking the record for the most Grammy wins ever by any female artist or any singer male or female, she looked good doing it! For her first look she was styled by Zerina Akers in a custom Schiaparelli.

Advertisement





Although Beyoncé didn’t perform, she still had an iconic outfit change. In her second look she wore a custom Burberry dress.

Cynthia Erivo





The stunning Cynthia Ervio was nominated for Best Song written for Visual Media for “Stand Up”. For her first look she wore a custom-made silk Louis Vuitton gown by Nicolas Ghesquiere, embroidered with over 60,000 glass beads, sequins, and crystals.

For her Grammy performance, the singer wore a beautiful Maison Valentino dress.

Jhené Aiko





The “album of the year” nominee wore a Monsoori two-piece couture gown, Lesilla shoes and custom Sydney Van rose quartz jewels.





The singer and song writer had an outfit change to present at the award show. She wore an Atelier Versace SS21 Couture, paired with Bulgari jewelry.

Lizzo





Lizzo dressed to impress in two beautiful green draped lurex dresses by Oliver Rousteing.

Doja Cat





Doja Cat’s red carpet look was just as colorful as her music and personality. Monday night she wore a Roberto Cavalli custom dress designed by Fausto Puglisi. It was made of ivory plongé leather with biker jacket’s details in lime and black leather, finishing in a long train made of lime ostrich and black rooster feathers;





The artist wore a custom Gaulteir Paris futuristic Haute-Couture corset in black vinyl with exaggerated padded hips and breasts, with matching arm cuffs, knee pads, necklace and garter, on full latex catsuit.

Megan Thee Stallion





Megan Thee Stallion took home another Grammy in her custom Dolce & Gabanna strapless orange gown with a thigh-high slit, paired with coordinating high heel sandals featuring crystal accents





For her first Grammy performance, the Houston rapper’s look was made up of Swarovski crystal-enriched looks, including a feather cape, a nude illusion bodycon suit and a caged corset bodysuit.

H.E.R.





The singer and song writer took home two Grammy’s Sunday night. For her red carpet look she wore the DUNDAS mid-calf robe in burgundy flou velvet with iris art nouveau motif embroidery, with matching wide-leg Hamilton trousers from the D16 Collection.