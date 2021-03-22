Benny The Butcher has released his latest project, ‘The Plugs I Met 2.’ The project features appearances from 2 Chainz, French Montana, Jim Jones, Chinx, and Fat Joe. Fat Joe’s feature has garnered attention, specifically for lyrics Fat Joe rapped related to the Asian community.

On the track titled “Talkin Back,” Fat Joe rapped: “Threw that white up in the pot, gave ‘em pipe dreams/And watch it spread like the Wuhan Virus.”

After this lyric sparked controversy, Fat Joe has taken to Twitter to address the lyrics and to share that it’s love with the Asian community. Fat Joe stated, “I’ll address the Benny verse I did that verse a year ago when the news was calling it the Wuhan virus before they called it COVID. I support and love all my Asian brothers and sisters never hate.”

