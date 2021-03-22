Lil Mama announced this past week on Twitter that she was going to start a “heterosexual rights movement.” This comes after she received backlash for a number of transphobic comments she made. Lil Mama claims that the reason for starting the movement is to protect herself, and other heterosexuals, from being bullied by the LGBTQ+ community.

Lil Mama posted on her Instagram story, “I’m about to start a heterosexual rights movement.” She went on to say, “Y’all fight so hard to be respected and SOME of you, NOT ALL, get a kick out bullying people for having an option, how they dress, how their hair and or makeup looks, how much money they have, etc. There are so many people afraid to give their honest opinion because if they do the LGBTQ+ will hear what they want to hear and take statements out of context. I don’t have to prove myself by reminding people that I have loved ones of the LGBTQ+ Community. When I speak I’m not trying to hurt anyone, I’m just speaking my truth, just like you all.”

Lil Mama says she’s going to start a Heterosexual Rights movements against LGBTQ Bullying. pic.twitter.com/FWRloBMYGC — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) March 18, 2021

Her statement on Instagram is in response to the backlash she received for other transphobic comments she made earlier this month. She claimed that being transgender is a form of “depopulation at any cost.”

Lil Mama is being called transphobic after she got on Instagram Live last night to explain her comments about trans children and depopulation last week.



(FULL conversation “Transgender: A Kids Choice?” on her IGTV https://t.co/7T8OvpEqmC) pic.twitter.com/XY4YImcxir — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) March 17, 2021

As the responses mounted, many people on social media found transphobic comments she had made back in 2009 while serving as one of the judges of MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew. In the clip, she criticized transgender dancer/choreographer Leiomy Maldonado.

“Leiomy, come on. Your behavior, it’s unacceptable,” she said. “I just feel that you always have to remember your truth. “You were born a man and you are becoming a woman. If you’re going to become a woman, act like a lady… You know what I’m saying? It gets too crazy and it gets confusing.”