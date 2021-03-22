Molly Brazy first emerged in the rap scene in 2016 and was immediately recognized for her ruthless lyrics and raw performance. She gained prominence with freestyles she would upload to and Instagram profile that would eventually attract 1.3 million followers to date.

Her consistency in the rap game pushed the emcee to move away from dropping freestyles to releasing notable singles such as “Trust None,” “Outro,” “Like That“ and more. The 22-year old’s flow soon found a place on tracks featuring Trina and fellow Detroit native, Kash Doll.

As we are still fighting through COVID-19, Molly Brazy is able to count her blessings. In October of 2020, the young rapper welcomed her firstborn son into the world and has been mastering a balancing act between her family and the studio. Since then, she arrived with her most recent of body work Pink Molly, released on March 2nd.

The Source sat down with Molly to discuss the Detroit native’s origins, her keys to positive thinking, and the lessons that her journey in the industry and motherhood have brought forth so far.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

The Source: How did you get your start in music?

Molly Brazy: I started feeling like rap was for me when I dropped my first music video and it hit a million in like a month. Rappers I was listening to in my city they was all hitting me up. Like people I would turn up to and listen to on the radio began hitting me up to get in the studio with them. So, I guess that’s when it started because that’s when I really started believing I could rap.

You come from the same state as artists like Big Sean, Kash Doll, as Dej Loaf. All dope artists with different sounds. How would you say being from Detroit has influenced your music?

Definitely by the way I was raised. It gave me a lot to talk about and like things that I’ve been around, things that I’ve been through. You know I have stories I can tell, and I feel like that’s what rap is really about, but you can also have fun with it and all of that, you know we do that too in the city. You know when I started off it was more like I had so much to say and so much I wanted to get off my chest. So, it’s like once I make a record, I feel relieved like I can move on.

You have so many huge hits: “Outro,” “Play For Keeps,” “All I Know,” and then you have the infamous feature with Cuban Doll on “Let it Blow.” What are some things that you say to yourself on the days you’re not feeling it or the days that you have creative blanks?

Mmm, the thing is if I get down, it never made me feel like I should stop rapping. That never was the case because of the things that I’ve been through. It’s like being in the game for as long as I have, I definitely know I got it for sure. It’s up there, but at the end of the day, some people run on the right path earlier than others. That’s also ok because the underdog will also come out on top. So, people that don’t recognize me or give me that recognition and shout me out or try to make it easier for my career, I don’t trip on that. That would be the only thing that kind of throws me off a little bit. Then, like the business side and things that I have been through in my career–those are the only things that can get me down, but it’s never made me feel like I want to stop making music. It never made me feel like Imma say, “F-ck this sh-t. I’m about to quit.” But, it made me feel like I need to tighten up.

As you know, being in the industry, there is a narrative that likes to pit female emcees against each other. How do you remain positive despite the negativity?

I came from them ways. I came from a place where females want to beef and, you know, just weird sh-t for clout, you know what I’m saying? I came from not having much or looking at these females like “OMG she got all of this going on,” but it never made me want to hate or start beef with them. So, I have to think to myself like I can’t even put myself in their broke ass state of mind. Clearly, they have some issues they need to work on within themselves. You know, when I was younger, I was freshly out of that. I was still a hot head, still wanted to pop my shit to everybody. Man, I have learned so much from that cause now we got the screen recording, it’s never street anymore. Even when b-tches want to act like they are so street saying they would do this or do that, that just be for the internet, but you know people on the internet don’t know what’s in real life, they just gone believe it and be like, “Ok she said this… so what you got to say?”

So, how do I stay positive? It’s my mind state. It’s levels to this. You got to look at it like you wouldn’t argue with no bum on the street. So, that’s how you have to look at these b-tches. Just do you.

Being a woman is so empowering. We are able to bring life into this world and still prevail and handle our responsibilities. Did you have any doubts about your career when you found out you were going to be a mom?

I definitely did not. Everybody around me was saying stuff to me like “You need to hurry up and do this and get this out the way cause once you pregnant you gone be emotional.” First of all, I’m a Pisces. So, I’m always emotional. I probably had pregnant emotions before I was even pregnant. I’m just emotional, but I pushed everybody to the side. This is the problem in the industry. As soon as a female gets pregnant everyone looks at her like it’s over with for her career and that was my main thing when I revealed my pregnancy. I waited a little bit before telling everyone because of certain things I had going on as far as promotions and things like that, but when you could start seeing it in my face, I just was like “I guess it’s time to let them know.”

Imma do a storytime on Youtube about it because I want to motivate people. I feel like you can’t pick your career over these types of things. That should not be a thought in your head for real. As a female, you know what you’re getting yourself into when you did it. You really just got to strap your nuts on and go harder at everything. Once you do start getting emotional, you have to snap back because that’s already what people expect from you. At the end of the day, I’m a woman and I can do this. I just want to be that example that you can keep going when you are pregnant and have a career. It’s looked at as such a bad thing and it’s not.

I love to hear that! I’m definitely looking forward to the Youtube video! Is there anyone that you go to to vent or confide in when you’re in those types of spaces?

Definitely my brothers. They just give me their honest and raw opinions about anything.

You’re the only girl right?

Yeah.

Is that hard?

Nah, it’s not hard. It’s actually better. Aside from my brothers I talk to my mom, those are definitely the people I go to to vent cause I don’t trust anybody.

Now to tie in earlier what you said about having a strong mindset, what would be a message that you would want to leave behind with your music?

I just want females to know that when I first started rapping I really wanted to show people that females can talk like this too. When I was coming up, female rappers that talk hard, it just wasn’t believable. People are like, “Ok you hard but, I don’t know if I can believe you on that.”

I wanted to show somebody that really came from that and speak for the people in the trenches. I wanted to speak for people that grew up like me, people who lost their dad, young females that have older brothers that’s on them hard. I feel like when I made my music relatable and gave them the raw and uncut, that’s what made people like me as an artist. Confidence. If I were to put it in one word, I would like to give everyone confidence when they listen to my music.

If you weren’t a rapper, what do you think you would be doing right now?

Girl, I would be doing everything. I’m not gonna lie. Before I started rapping, I was doing everything: hair, makeup, everything involving some money. I was just hustling in every single way. That’s how it is where I come from.

You recently released your album P!nk Molly. Snapp Dogg and Mozzy were the only features on it. Can you tell us why?

Okay, the reason I only had those two features is because you know, the business side. I have a lot of features with artists that I haven’t released, but it’s the timing, You know, some stuff doesn’t happen in a timely fashion when you’re putting out your album. So, those were the only two records where everything came together perfectly. Those features are still gone come out, just later on.

Who are three people you would want to work with if it could be anyone in the industry?

As far as future collaborations, I would collaborate with Nicki Minaj for sure. I want to do a song with Meek Mill and Future.

Definitely a little razzle dazzle in that list.

Yeah! I like Young Thug too though!

Thugger is definitely a good one. People be sleep on Thug!

Yeah! It’s crazy cause when I first started rapping, I made a feature to one of his songs, and my momma thought it was so funny how I would do his ad-libs and stuff. You know he got some funny ad-libs, she would always come in like, “You good?”

What’s your creative process like? How do the lyrics come to you when you hear a beat?

First, the beat would put me in a certain mood. It let me know if I want to turn up, be evil, or be freaky. That’s first. Then as far as the bars, the first thing that pops up in my head, I’ll hurry up and write it down. Then after I wrote that down, whatever rhymes with that and makes sense, Imma write that down. Then I damn near got whatever the song is about to be about!

On P!nk Molly you were doing a little bit of singing, Are you about to start playing around with that some more?

Definitely. My new music is a different vibe, a different bag that I’m tapping into because it’s like everybody done hopped on my wave. Everybody wants to be 16-year-old Molly. It’s alright, they can have her, it’s a new Molly.

How have you continued to push through the pandemic?

Normally, I would meet people by going to the studio. It be so much weird stuff going on that I rather run into you in the studio. But with everything going on, everybody can’t be in one studio. That’s really the only thing because other than that I’m in the house. It also changed the fact that I can’t see my fans though for sure!

What’s one song you miss performing live for your fans?

“Trust None.” That will definitely be the one.

Is there anything in the industry that you would like to tap into in the future if the opportunity presents itself?

I’m definitely getting into acting. I want to do that. When I stop rapping, that’s what I’ll keep going. I also want to open a few stores and a beauty bar. [I’m] getting into a lot of designing with clothes and then [I have] my tech deal going on with the headphones and all of that. I might even get into hair.

What’s the best advice you have been given from someone in the industry thus far or one of the most valuable lessons you’ve learned in the industry?

In the industry, I would say know the business. Make sure you know what’s going on. That’s basically it.

Have you looked to anyone in the industry for advice from someone in the industry before?

Probably Ghazi. [He’s] the only person. I’ll call him if I have a little problem or situation going on, or just ask him a question or something. Other than that. I like to learn from other people’s experiences. I rather be around it than someone telling me because some people don’t even practice what they preach.

You just released the music video for “Boss Up.” Let us know your definition of what bossing up is?

Things happen behind the scenes with the team and all that type of stuff. So I just had to get everything back in order before I could put out music. I just wanted everything to move nice and smoothly and be aware of what’s going on. So, I needed to take some time out to get my life together before I continue to put out music and lose myself trying to keep up. Moving at your own pace is the best thing you could do for yourself because if you try to do what other people are doing, it won’t benefit you. It’s just gone make you look stupid because you weren’t prepared.

So, you’ve never felt under pressure whatsoever?

No. Definitely not because I’m Molly Brazy. I’m not trying to be all cocky and stuff but these b-tches really not f-cking with me. I listen to everybody’s music. It’s cool and everything. B-tches got bars, but it’s been coming hard. Their music is hard. They just not me. You know what I’m saying?

Ok, loving the energy! Period! Last, what can fans expect next for Molly Brazy?

I’m working on Molly World 2 for sure! Definitely stay tuned for my Youtube because I’m going to start doing a lot more Youtube videos, with what Milli [her son] is doing. A lot of people be wanting to know where he be and stuff like that so Imma start doing little family stuff.

Will we see Cuban Doll?

Definitely, you know she is always around. We are working on our Brazy Babies mixtape. Right after she drops her tape we gone drop that. Also, check out my “Bossed Up” merch!