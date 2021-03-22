Rumors around Quavo and Saweetie’s breakup suggested that Quavo reposssessed Saweetie’s Christmas gift, the ICY Queens Bentley, which was customized exclusively for her. Whether Saweetie should be able to keep her Bentley was a hot topic over the weekend, all over social media.

The reports hit Twitter swiftly but now have been deemed as false. The rumor that surfaced shared that Saweetie’s car was taken by a repo man super early in the morning. The rumor alleged that Quavo was able to do so because he leased the vehicle and never put it in Saweetie’s name. Then allegedly the Migos rapper struck a deal with the car dealership that allows him to end the contract early if need be.

Sources connected to the Migos rapper note that the claims are false, and that there is no photo or video to prove any of these claims.