Footage of President Joe Biden walking up the steps of Air Force One and repeatedly tripping while trying to make his way up went viral. While many were concerned about the health of Biden, others took the time to laugh at the blunder, including Snoop Dogg.

Snoop chose to join in on the antics by uploading an animation of Joe Biden being powered up the steps of the Air Force one with a motorized chair on Instagram.

Snoop posted the video of Joe Biden sitting in an assisted stair climber, and said: “I got moms One of these for her stairs before and it was a smooth glide ya dig.” The edited video shows Biden comfortably sitting in the chair and being taken up the stairs to avoid another mishap. Snoop concluded his post by saying “ Good s**t Joe.”

