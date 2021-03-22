LaMelo Ball’s stellar rookie season will be cut short. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports the Rookie of the Year favorite has fractured his right wrist and it is believed he will be out for the season.

The injury occured in the area of the thumb on his shooting hand and he received the injury during a 125-98 los to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ball is currently listed as out indefinitely but is set to receive a second opinion. In his first season, Ball is averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds.

Advertisement