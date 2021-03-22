The Los Angeles Lakers are without Anthony Davis already and now you can add Lebron James to that. James exited Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks after forward Solomon Hill landed on his ankle while lunging for the ball. James initially stayed in the game, even knocking down a three-pointer, but then checked himself out and went to the locker room and never returned to the game.

Bron appears to turn his ankle, stays in the game and hits a three, then heads to the locker room pic.twitter.com/OdTrDW77o1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2021

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that James would undergo an MRI on the ankle, while ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that X-rays on the ankle were negative.

James took to Twitter and acknowledges he will be sidelined for a while but states he will be back and better than ever.

Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now. 🤦🏾‍♂️. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left. #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2021

The Lakers are going to have ride out the next few weeks without their two best players in a Western Conference that will have no sympathy for the defending champs.