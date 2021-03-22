Let’s face it- being the Vice President of the United States isn’t an easy job. Leading the free world requires you to be on your feet all the time- both metaphorically and literally. It’s no secret that Kamala Harris is a fan of sneakers and that she’s an incredibly busy woman, so did the work for her and found ten sneakers perfect for the most powerful woman in the nation to rock in spring fashion.

Rose Gardening: Navy Rifle Paper Co. Kickstart Sneaker

These flower print Keds in the flower print are a collab between Kids and Rifle Paper Co and feature a bright flower motif against a dark navy background. Perfect to wear in the rose garden, whether it’s for a presence conference or just stopping to smell the (literal) roses.

Historical Woman: Converse My Story Chuck 70

As the nation’s first female Vice President, Harris has broken numerous barriers to make history, so it’s only fitting that she rocks a pair of Converse’s “My Story Chuck 70.” The My Story Chuck 70 is a special release in honor of Women’s History Month (which takes place in March).The design features allover black and yellow bright “My Story” print graphics, a color-popped outsole, a sleek rubber sidewall and winged tongue stitching, vintage 1970’s heel logo, and enhanced cushioning. Designed by women for women, the “My Story” serves as a reminder for wearers to use their voices and stay empowered, a perfect message for one of the most empowering women in the world.

Space Force: SportMax Nude High-Performance Futuristic Sneakers

While Harris might never venture to another planet or galaxy herself, she’s going to likely play an integral role in the country’s space exploration. Designed with an eye to the future, the multi-tonal pull-on High-Performance Futuristic Sneakers are crafted from a fusion of fabrics and materials including knitted lycra blends with suede and polyester in the body, and ultra-light TPU rubberized soles and foam insoles. This sneaker’s wow factor lies in its sleek curve design and aerodynamic look, which is reminiscent of a futuristic spacecraft.

Officer in Command: Nike Silver Air Force 1 SP Sneakers

The president is the nation’s Commander in Chief, but the Vice President is also viewed as on par with a high-ranking military officer. Translation: Harris is saluted by military personnel when boarding Air Force 2. What better way to rep Air Force 2 than with these low-top silver metallic leather sneakers? The Nike Silver Air Force 1 SP sneaker features perforated detailing around the round toe with a white lace-up closure as well as both a padded tongue and padded collar, which is good as Air Force 2 is reportedly big enough to get in plenty of daily steps.

Earthday Kicks: Positively Conscious Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Yeezreel” (Adidas YEEZY)

The “Yeezreel” is perfect for standing out in the crowd while still being socially conscious. The bright green unisex “Yeezreel” is inspired by earth-tones, while still encompassing an electric design, perfect as Harris deals with environmental issues. The sneaker, which is partially made from recycled materials, features an intricate and dizzying neon green and black woven Primeknit weave with a translucent monofilament lime green stripe providing a sharp contrast. The sneaker is capped off with neon green laces and a tonal lime green heel tab adding to the styling. But like many YEEZY offerings, the shoe offers as much comfort as it does style. Yeezy Boost cushioning technology.

Pride Kicks: Vans Rainbow Checkerboard Slip Ons

These sneakers shout “fun” and “inclusivity” from a mile away. The iconic Vans slip-on canvas design features rainbow checkers on a white background, making them perfect for Pride Parades or to oversee anti-discrimination legislation. (A portion of proceeds from Keds’ purchases goes to GSA Network, a next-generation LGBTQ+ organization that unites trans and queer youth for racial and gender justice.) The low price point shows that in addition to being inclusive, she’s also down to earth.

Agriculture Style: Madewell Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers in Spotted Calf Hair

As the nation moves to recover from unprecedented economic times, the Vice President often works closely with the Department of Agriculture and other agencies and interests that affect our nation’s vast agricultural supply, which includes crops and livestock. The Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers in Spotted Calf Hair are a great way that Harris can show solidarity with the nation’s farmers and ranchers, while still being able to walk around ranches in style and comfort thanks to Madewell’s MWL Cloudlift insoles. The low-top sneakers are made from spotted calf hair with a bright touch of coral, adding a fun pop of color. The calf hair, which is a byproduct of livestock operations, is also a great way for Harris to promote humane livestock slaughter techniques while still showing support to the millions of Americans who have worked tirelessly on keeping the nation’s food supply chain running throughout the pandemic.

Sustainable Trade Sneakers: OCA Low Green Canvas Sneakers

The affordable and simple OCA Low Green Canvas Sneakers are just one of the many offerings from sneaker brand newcomer Cariama, a Brazilian company that designs its sneakers to be “sustainable, comfortable, and timeless.” Brazil is one of the U.S.’s biggest allies and trade partners and sustainability is a shared cause of both countries. An eco-conscious spirit is embedded throughout the company’s entire sneaker-making process from using sustainable materials to ethical and safe factory operations. The women’s OCA Low Green Canvas design is simple and sleek and available in about ten colors- although we suggest green, both for its representation of sustainability and as a nod to Harris’s AKA colors. In addition to an affordable price point and comfortable insole, the shoe is crafted from highly renewable raw materials including bamboo, natural rubber, organic free-trade certified cotton, Mamona (a plant-based and organic alternative to petroleum), and Blue-sign-certified dyes. The sneaker design is versatile for a variety of looks- perfect for a woman who has to fill a variety of versatile roles as second in command of the nation!

No-Nonsense Governing: Low-Top Espadrille Platform Sneakers

These white canvas woven sneakers feature an almond toe, lace-up closures over a thin tongue, and a platform espadrille sole. The espadrille sole is what sets this shoe apart from other basic white sneakers, adding an element of earthiness and a subtle contrast that makes the shoe just interesting enough to stand out on its own while also remaining versatile for any outfit or situation.

Miss America: Gucci Women’s Ace Leather Sneaker

These white leather sneakers feature Ace’s characteristic low-top silhouette and chromatic contrasts. In this case, a simple red on blue web contrasts with the sleek white leather, making it perfect for Harris to rock on Fourth of July- or just to represent the country that she’s been elected to represent.