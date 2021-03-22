Good friends are hard to come by and Travis Scott came through like a Bid dog for his friend during his wedding celebration. Travis Scott showed great love to his good friend, creative director Corey Damon Black by giving him a wedding gift of a 2021 2021 Maybach GLS 600 SUV at his wedding. The luxury ride retails for around $160,000 to upwards of $200,000.

Black and his guests were clearly shocked on a video posted on social media of rapper Travis Scott’s over the top gift, sparking interesting social media commentary. Dwyane Wade stated that he was “reevaluating” his friends right now after watching the video of Corey and Travis. Shannon Sharpe told his Twitter followers, “IF* my homies don’t come thru like this for me, our friendship is kaput. Sorry, but it has to be this way.”