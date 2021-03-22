Former President Trump is taking his role as a social media influencer to another level by starting his own social media platform. After the January 6 attacks on the Capitol, Trump was suspended from Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites. But that ain’t stopping him. One of his advisers reported to Fox News on Sunday that he plans to launch his own platform in two to three months.

The spokesman for Trump’s 2020 campaign, Jason Miller, told the network that Trump would re-enter the social media space with a new platform of his own that would “completely redefine the game.”

Miller provided no further details, and no comment was immediately available from officials with the Trump Organization.

Twitter last week said it would seek public input on when and how it should ban world leaders, saying it was reviewing policy and considering whether the leaders should be held to the same rules as other users.

Facebook, indefinitely banned Trump from their platform in January, and they have been asked its independent oversight board to decide whether the ban should stand.

Twitter, Facebook and others have been under scrutiny for the way they handle accounts of politicians and government officials after their ban of Trump for inciting violence.