After Raekwon and Ghostface Killah completed their VERZUZ battle, the line-up for future events was announced. In the forthcoming weeks, fans will get to enjoy a feel-good family effort in The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire on Easter Sunday, and then a 4/20 tango of Method Man and Redman.

The new battle will be a part of the new combination of VERZUZ and Triller. Six more events are planned following the “How High” special, with Mother’s Day, a Rematch, and Ladies Night all planned.

“Very excited to announce The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire coming April 4th,” The Isley Brothers shared on Instagram.

You can see the full list of forthcoming events below.