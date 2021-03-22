Black Ink Crew: Secrets Unlocked is #BlackInBusiness and continuing to dive into stories that have yet to be told in their special Black Ink Crew: Secrets Unlocked.

The Secrets Unlocked special kicked off last week and continues today. In an exclusive clip of episode 2, Caesar, Don, Phor, and more of the Black Ink Crew cast sit down for a drinking game of “I ain’t never ever ever,” which brings out a fun story of Caesar and the New York team escaping Korea.

Additional highlights bring forth DM sliding and saying the wrong name during sex.

Black Ink Crew: Secrets Unlocked is a two-part special bringing fan-favorite cast members virtually together in celebration of 10 years of the franchise. Hosted by Eva Marcille, cast members will unlocked secrets to some of the biggest moments in the show’s history. The two-part series will feature Ceaser, Charmaine, Danielle, Don, KP, Lemeir, Miss Kitty, Phor, Puma, Ryan, Tatti, Teddy, Tim, Vudu Dahl, and Young Bae.

Black Ink Crew: Confessions will bring the three casts in face-to-face in a reunion-style setting over three specials as they fill in the gaps and update fans on what has happened since last filming their respective seasons. The series will be hosted by Marc Lamont Hill and span three Mondays. Black Ink Crew: New York Confessions will be Monday, March 29, Black Ink Crew: Compton Confessions – Monday, April 5, and Black Ink Crew: Chicago Confessions – Monday, April 12.