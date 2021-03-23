adidas Skateboarding Welcomes Kris Brown To Its Global Team, Rocks The New Forum 84 ADV

Following a brandwide announcement this past weekend, adidas Skateboarding welcomes Philly-based Pro skater Kris Brown to join its premiere global skate team.

The newly released Forum 84 ADV model is supported by the new team rider with original content of Brown skating in the reengineered iconic silhouette. Please find additional imagery of Brown HERE.

The classic Forum 84 ADV basketball shoe is reimagined with contemporary design and performance skate updates for an all new generation of skateboarders and creators alike.

