After the week that saw Drake go 1, 2, and 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, it’s Cardi B’s turn. The superstar and her single “Up” has ascended to the top spot on the Billboard chart becoming the fifth single of Cardi’s to hit the mark.

The ascension to the No.1 spot has extended Cardi B’s run as the female rapper with the most #1s in history. Cardi B is now the first rapper to have two No. 1s without an accompanying artist. The other song was “Bodak Yellow.”

The other three singles to hit No. 1 for Cardi B are “Girl Like You,” “I Like It,” and “Wap.”

You can peep Cardi’s reaction below.