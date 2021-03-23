Gervontae Davis was involved in a hit-and-run incident last November and is now indicted on a lengthy list of charges.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Davis has been indicted on 14 counts in Baltimore Circuit Court on Monday. Authorities say Davis car ran through a red light and hit a Toyota Solara containing four adults. Davis and a woman were inside the car but fled the vehicle on foot.

Tank was seen by eye witnesses but there is also surveillance that captured Davis as the driver. He is charged with:

Four counts of Failure to return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury

Failure of the driver involved in an accident to render reasonable assistance to an injured person

Failure of vehicle driver involved in an accident to furnish required ID and license

Failure of vehicle driver involved in an accident to exhibit license to police

Failure of vehicle driver involved in an accident to report to nearest police

Failure of vehicle driver in an accident to locate and notify owner of unattended property of damage

Failure of vehicle driver in an accident to furnish required ID information in writing on unattended vehicle

Person driving a motor vehicle on a highway on suspended license and privilege

Person driving a motor vehicle on a highway on revoked license and privilege

Driving a motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization

Driver fails to stop at a steady circular red signal.

If convicted, Davis could face over 7 years in prison.