Interviews … some hate them, some love them. It’s safe to say that rapper, Lil Yachty is not a fan of them. Yachty recently sat down with the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast to reveal the reason that he doesn’t really like doing interviews.

“It’s been a minute since I did an interview,” the rapper began. “I hate a lot of interviews because they always twist like—Vlad for instance, he’s a b*tch—I hate n*ggas like him because they take your words and they twist them. I see nothing but solid men here so I have no choice but to open up and be real, real, and vulnerable for a second. Vlad’s a b*tch and he’s a federal agent.”

At the beginning of the month, Yachty called out Vlad TV for allegedly twisting his words in an interview to make it seem like there was beef between Yachty and Lil Uzi Vert. “VLAD TV u a bitch cus that’s not what I said, stop twisting words u FBI agent,” Yachty wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

“Nobody’s twisting your words. They asked if you and & Lil Uzi Vert were cool and you said ‘ehhhh.’ Watch the video yourself before you start accusing people of twisting words that you said yourself. Kids today love to play victim & blame everyone else for their own actions,” Vlad responded.

“N*gga it don’t mean we not cool, it means I rather not speak on the situation publicly,” Yachty wrote back.

Yachty made a final tweet on the situation saying, “U bloggers make a living off tryna run stories y’all have no proof on that sh*t is lame… n*ggas be bored, itchin’ 4 a headline.”

Aside from the “One Night” rapper chatting about the reason he hates interviews, he also explained why he pays almost $52K per month in bills. “Every month, I got $52,000 in bills. And I have to work. Let’s say I got $13 million in the bank, right? If my overhead is $52,000 every month because of houses and my staff and cars and insurance and all these things I take care of, and all these people, that thirteen will run down because that’s just the bills. I still like to live. I’m still a rapper. I still want to go to nice dinners, fly my girl out, or go to see my girl. We still want to do all these things.”

The rapper then explained why it is important to have more than one source of income and that the idea is to make money while you sleep.

If you weren’t thinking about it before, you might want to take a page out of Lil Yachty’s how to make money guide.