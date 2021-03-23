While America and other portions of the world began to reopen, Derrick Rose has recovered from a recent battle with COVID-19 and has a message for those who think the horrors of the virus are behind us.

Rose rejoined the Knicks after an eight-game absence and revealed to reports that he and his family suffered from COVID-19.

“It’s real. The COVID thing, I know a lot of people overlook it but it’s very serious. It’s real… I had the flu. It was nothing like the flu…It was that times-10,” Rose told The Athletic.

The last time Rose played was on February 28, where he was enjoying a good run after rejoining the Knicks after a trade from the Detroit Pistons.