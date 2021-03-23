Tee Grizzley is back with his latest single, “White Lows Off Designer.” This time the Detroit rapper calls on frequent collaborator, Lil Durk to add some Chicago sauce to the song.

The new single comes as a follow-up to his previous single, “Robbery Par Two”. Last June, Grizzley dropped his most recent project entitled, The Smartest. The mixtape featured a host of star-studded cameos including Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Big Sean, Hit-Boy, Queen Naija, and more.

Back in 2017, Tee and Durk teamed up for their collaborative mixtape, Bloodas.

On their new track, Tee Grizzley and Lil Durk exchange experiences of their past lives prior to becoming musicians. Now they have overcome the circumstances and can share the story with their fans.