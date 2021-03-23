One of the lawyers who closely covered the Tekashi 6ix9ine racketeering trial says he believes that NBA YoungBoy, who was detained today by federal authorities, will face a federal judge on RICO charges.

Mohammed Gangat pointed out YoungBoy’s 2020 arrest in Baton Rouge, when authorities hit him with over a dozen drug charges at a video shoot. The Baton Rouge Police received a report of a large group of men brandishing large firearms at an abandoned property, who were identified as two separate factions; Never Broke Again and Bottom Boy Guerillas.

“Fast forward to now, YoungBoy is arrested by the feds,” Gangat says in the video . “You put two and two together, what could this be? It could very well be a RICO charge. When he was arrested, he was basically at the seat of the table. He was running the show and around him were the guns, were the money, were gang members who were also being investigated for other crimes, including murders. You can bet that when that’s going on, the feds are going to try to roll you up in a RICO charge.”

Se the rest of the video below.