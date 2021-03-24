Bobby Shmurda is a free man but has some restraints to his living outside of prison. TMZ reports the rapper’s parole will run through February of 2026 and has restrictions on how Shmurda can live.

During the time of parole, Bobby Shmurda will have to abide by an 8 p.m. curfew, while also submit to substance abuse testing, meaning he will he can not have weed or alcohol. In addition, Shmurda will have to participate in counseling for aggression and anger.

The easiest part of Bobby’s parole is to maintain a job, checkmark there. On the working end, Shmurda was recently in the studio with Mike Will Made-It and Zaytoven in Atlanta, presumably getting new records together. You can read more on that here.

