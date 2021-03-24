Issa Rae has reached a new deal with HBO that will keep the tandem together for five more years.

Variety reports the new five-year overall deal will bring Issa Rae’s Hoorae media imprint in partnership with WarnerMedia, giving HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. television exclusive right to Rae’s work in TV, along with a first-look film deal that will reach across WarnerMedia properties including Warner Bros. Pictures Group, New Line and HBO Max.

“It’s really exciting to have that flexibility and just deepen the relationship that we already have,” Rae tells Variety as part of the magazine’s March cover feature. “Hoorae already had at least 15 projects in various stages of development with them, so we’d been working with them on the drama side, the unscripted side, and the documentaries side for a couple years now.”

The deal is reportedly valued at $40 million over the next five years.

Rae added, “When people believe in you and build with you, I tend to want to further that relationship. That’s just been a staple of mine with so many of the people that I work with.”