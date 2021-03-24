Janet Jackson has a documentary in the making. However, the family of Janet Jackson worries that her new documentary will negatively portray them.

Janet Jackson’s life story is set to get a full documentary treatment next year. In addition, no stone, allegedly, will be left unturned; especially when it comes to her infamous dysfunctional family. With that being said, the Jackson family may have a reasonable cause to feel anxious about Ms. Jackson’s upcoming film. It’s being reported that the famous family is freaking out over the possibility of what the pop queen will reveal.

According to a source who spoke to OK! Magazine, the Janet family is “freaking out, as well as they should be” since she will tell it all. including the good, the bad, and the ugly of her family.

The family is reportedly most worried about what the singer will say about her late father Joe Jackson. This is because Joe Jackson has been accused of bullying; Janet and her siblings.

“He bullied Janet and made her feel like she was nothing without him, but her siblings say they had it much worse,” the source dishes.

Additionally, the source claims that fans can expect her to spill never-before-heard details of her relationship with her late brother Michael Jackson. Despite the two seeming to be close and supportive in front of the public, the source says, “Janet adored Michael but admits his lifestyle was bizarre.”

Furthermore, the documentary, tentatively titled “Janet”, will hit the small screen to coincide with the 40th anniversary of her debut album. It is a joint project between Lifetime and A&E. It’s also confirmed to be four-hours long and will air over two nights. There’s no exact date set currently. However, it is scheduled to debut sometime in 2022.

The documentary will chronicle her “musical success as well as her tumultuous private life,” according to a press release, and the reclusive star will discuss her controversial 2004 Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake, and the death of her brother.