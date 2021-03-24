Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Will Be Release On July 9th In Theaters and On Disney Plus Premier Access

Disney has announced that the Black Widow film will be delayed for the final time and will be released in theaters on July 9th and on Disney Plus Premier Access on the same day.

In a press release, Disney confirmed both the Black Widow release day shift and the $30 Premier Access price tag. Disney also confirmed Shang-Chi will be delayed from July to September 3.

Disney Plus Premier Access is the company’s strategy for releasing highly-anticipated films on Disney Plus the same day as on theaters. For $30 on top of the monthly subscription cost, Disney Plus members can watch day one theater releases at home. The company previously released Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon through the Disney Plus Premier Access program.

