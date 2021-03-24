On Tuesday, Mike Tyson announced that his fight with the legendary Evander Holyfield is indeed going to happen, just 24 hours after Holyfield’s camp said the fight was off.

“I just want everybody to know the fight is on with me and Holyfield,” Tyson said during an IG Live session with Haute Living. “Holyfield’s a humble man I know that and he’s a man of God but I’m God’s man. Listen, I’m going to be successful May 29,” he added.

Mike Tyson has declared that the Evander Holyfield trilogy fight is on for May 29th…



[📽️ Haute Living] pic.twitter.com/nqggT2cLXn — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) March 23, 2021

The day prior, word came out that Tyson had turned down a $25 million deal to appear in the ring against Holyfield. Holyfield’s manager, Kris Lawrence, said that negotiations between the two fell apart. “We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time,” Lawrence said.

But it seems as if things got resolved, and now the two are ready to fight for the first time in over 20 years in Miami on May 29.